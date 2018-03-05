Oregon lawmakers look ahead to capping greenhouse gases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – With the short 2018 legislative session behind them, Oregon politicians are already looking forward to pushing a cap on greenhouse gas emissions during next year’s long session.

Senate President Peter Courtney, a Salem Democrat, said at a news conference late Saturday with Senate Majority Leader Ginny Burdick, a Democrat from Portland, that capping carbon emissions will be a priority for the long 2019 legislative session.

Courtney told reporters: “I’ve told everybody, we’re going to do this in `19 or don’t bother coming.”

Governor Kate Brown expressed confidence legislation to cap carbon emissions and create clean-energy jobs would be realized in 2019.