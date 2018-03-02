Oregon lawmakers wrestle with DACA and drivers’ licenses

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s Legislature is grappling with a bill allowing DACA recipients – people brought into America illegally when they were children – to obtain or renew drivers’ licenses for two years while President Donald Trump and Congress figure out an immigration policy.

The House measure, which at first addressed only the costs of Oregonians switching drivers’ licenses to federally-recognized ones, attracted flak after a Senate committee inserted an amendment.

It allows DACA recipients to apply for the cards without needing “to provide proof of legal presence in the United States” if the state transportation department previously issued a drivers’ license, permit or ID card, if the applicant has an employment authorization document, and if that document expired on or after Aug. 1, 2014.