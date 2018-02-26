Oregon legislature sends homeless removal bill to Governor

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Oregon legislators have sent a proposal to Governor Kate Brown that would allow the state’s largest city to coordinate with the Department of Transportation to remove homeless encampments.

Under the measure, Portland and the state Department of Transportation would be allowed to join forces in removing homeless encampments. Proponents said removing the encampments is complicated when they spread across city and state land, which is often adjacent, such as around overpasses and pedestrian trails. Advocates for the homeless were skeptical that broad language in the bill could be used to simply speed the removals by allowing the city and agency to present a united front.

After the House approved the bill last week, the Senate approved it unanimously Monday, sending it to the governor for her signature.