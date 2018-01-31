Oregon man charged for unlawful taking of a wolf out of Union County

The investigation into the death of a wolf in Union County has led to a couple of citations for an Elgin man.

According to Oregon State Police, a Fish and Wildlife Trooper was inspecting a trap line in Union County, when he found a deceased wolf next to one of the foothold traps. The trooper determined that the wolf may have been shot after having getting caught in the foothold trap.

An investigation into the animal’s death including an x-ray examination and necropsy of the deceased wolf. The necropsy found a small caliber bullet in the wolf’s spinal column. Troopers questioned a person of interest, who admitted to killing the wolf after finding it caught in one of his traps. The investigation also found that the trapper was using traps that were not branded or marked with his information, which is required by law.

OSP charged David M. Sanders, Jr., age 58, of Elgin, with Unlawful Taking of Wildlife –Unbranded Traps, and Unlawful Taking of Wildlife — Special Status Game Animal. Both charges are misdemeanors. Sanders was arraigned in Union County Circuit Court on January 23, 2018.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) identified the wolf and collected DNA samples for further testing. According to ODFW, the wolf killed was a 63.5 pound juvenile female born in April 2017. ODFW believes it was the offspring of a new pair of wolves that bred this year in the Mt. Emily Wildlife Management Unit, but is awaiting DNA results for confirmation.

ODFW wants to remind all trappers to immediately contact OSP or their nearest ODFW field office if they find a wolf caught in a trap. Four wolves are known to have been inadvertently caught by licensed trappers since wolves began returning to Oregon in the late 2000s, but in all these known cases, the trapper contacted ODFW. Wildlife biologists were able to respond and then collar and safely release the wolf from the trap.