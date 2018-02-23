Oregon measure would post corporate costs for priciest drugs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Prescription drug companies could be forced to divulge development costs for their products in Oregon under a proposal advancing in the state House.

Drug companies would be required to disclose the costs for developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing their most expensive offerings, along with how much they made from the drug in the previous calendar year.

The disclosure requirements would apply only to drugs that met two thresholds: costing at least $100 for a month’s supply, and having had their prices increased by 10 percent or more in the previous year.

Legislators in the Joint Committee On Ways and Means approved the bill 16-6 Friday, sending it to a full House vote.