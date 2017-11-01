Oregon overpays almost $75 million for Medicaid

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The Oregon Health Authority says the state wrongly paid Oregon health care organizations nearly $75 million in federal Medicaid money from 2014 to 2016.

Officials tell The Oregonian/OregonLive the state might have to repay all of it. New chief financial officer Laura Robison says the overpayments occurred because the health agency paid health care organizations it contracted with to serve certain senior Medicaid patients inaccurate, excessively high rates.

The revelation comes about three months after Gov. Kate Brown fired Lynne Saxton as director of the agency.

The newspaper reports Saxton and other top officials knew about the overpayments, but withheld the information.

Brown spokesman Chris Pair says the governor wasn’t told of the problem until Oct. 17, and she finds that unacceptable.