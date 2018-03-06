Oregon reaches milestone ahead of primary election

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A milestone ahead of Oregon’s 2018 primary elections is being reached, with the deadline for candidates to file.

Candidates had until 5 p.m. Tuesday to register their candidacies with the Oregon Secretary of State.

Less than an hour before the deadline, 17 people registered as candidates for governor, 40 for the state Senate, 126 for the state House, and 35 for Oregon’s five U.S. House seats in Congress.

Candidates for governor include incumbent Kate Brown and Knute Buehler, a Republican state Representative from Bend.

After the May 15 primary elections, winners advance to general elections.

The deadline to register to vote in the 2018 primary election is April 24.