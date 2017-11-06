Oregon recyclables could end up in landfills

New restrictions from China means the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality could soon begin allowing recyclable materials to be dumped in landfills, at least temporarily.

The DEQ says China is adding new restrictions to what it will accept in the way of recyclables, and that’s causing an international disruption in the recycling market.

In July, China announced that it would no longer accept post-consumer plastics or unsorted paper as of Jan. 1, 2018. The Oregon DEQ is working with local governments, collectors, recycling processors and industry representatives to coordinate short term solutions to the challenge, while and planning longer term fixes to update the state’s recycling systems.

Companies that process recyclable materials are slowing down production to more thoroughly remove “contamination”:– those items that are not accepted through the recycling program. DEQ officials say they are hopeful that they will find another way to recycle the materials, but they may have no choice but to allow the items to be deposited into land fills. DEQ has already received requests for disposal and expects more requests in the near future as the recyclable materials begin to pile up.

In the meantime, residents are being asked to stop “wishful recycling,” which is putting an item into a recycling container that doesn’t belong, hoping it will be recycled. Any item that is dirty or not on the list of materials accepted for recycling leads to contamination. Residents can find out what items are accepted by checking with their local provider.

To learn more about the proposed ban, DEQ’s response and how residents can help reduce contamination, visit:

http://www.oregon.gov/deq/mm/Pages/Recycling-Marke…