Oregon reports increase in deaths related to meth use

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – State numbers show that deaths connected to the use of methamphetamine have reached the highest rates recorded in Oregon’s history, nearly matching death rates from opioids and surpassing the rates from heroin.

The Statesman Journal reports the numbers from the Oregon Health Authority show there were 141 meth-related deaths in 2016, rising from the 51 overdose deaths recorded in 2012.

Heroin-related deaths decreased from 124 to 107 during the same time frame. Pharmaceutical and synthetic opioid overdoses dropped from 174 to 149.

Numbers from the Oregon State Medical Examiner show 232 meth-related deaths in 2016 and 147 in 2012.

The discrepancy between the figures from the agencies can be attributed to the interpretation of what constitutes a meth-related death. The state authority collected its data from death certificates.