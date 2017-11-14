Oregon sees strong job gains in October

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon employment rebounded from a sluggish late summer by adding 11,600 jobs last month.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday that October’s gain was the largest monthly increase since February.

Two industries – leisure and hospitality, and professional and business services – fared exceptionally well after enduring job losses in August and September. Manufacturing was another bright spot in October.

Retail was the laggard, trimming 900 jobs.

Oregon’s unemployment rate remained essentially unchanged at 4.3 percent – down from 4.7 percent at this time last year.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 8.5 percent in October, well below the 10 percent recorded in October 2016. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking and part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.