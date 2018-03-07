Oregon students list mental health services in top concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A student-led report found that Oregon high school students cited mental health services among their top policy concerns.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports data compiled by Oregon Student Voice shows that 40 percent of students listed mental health resources as the most important issue for schools.

The student-led organization surveyed more than 2,200 students from 42 Oregon high schools, gauging students’ opinions on teacher quality, support services, school climate and ability to influence education policy.

The State of the Schools report found that only about half the students felt they could easily access mental health resources through their school.

The report also outlined aspects of school life that students say influence their mental health like the difficulty and intensity of standardized testing.