Oregon surveyor seriously hurt when hit by car in Quincy

A 48-year-old LaGrande, Oregon man was working as a surveyor in Quincy Wednesday when he was hit by a car.

Leonel Castillo is currently at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where Grant County Deputies say he was last listed in critical but stable condition.

Castillo was working in the lanes of SR28 near Fourth Avenue Southeast when he was hit by a 2001 Ford Excursion driven by 42-year-old Maria Prada of Quincy. Prada told investigators she did not see Castillo. Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in this case.

Castillo was wearing an orange traffic vest and had a traffic cone deployed. The Grant County Sheriff’s Motor Traffic Unit is still investigating, but at this time, charges are expected.