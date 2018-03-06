Oregon unemployment rate stays at 4.1%

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregon’s unemployment rate held steady in January as employers added 5,000 jobs.

The state Employment Department said Tuesday the jobless rate was 4.1 percent – the same as in December. Strong employment gains in manufacturing, construction and private educational services were partially offset by a weak month for leisure and hospitality.

Another unemployment measure, known as U-6, was at 8.5 percent in January. That’s also unchanged from December. The figure includes discouraged workers who stopped looking and part-time workers who want but can’t get full-time jobs.