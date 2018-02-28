Oregon wants to shut down state’s newest mega-dairy

BOARDMAN, Ore. (AP) – The state wants to shut down Oregon’s newest mega-dairy over allegations it has repeatedly endangered nearby drinking water.

The Statesman Journal reports Wednesday that the Department of Agriculture has sued Lost Valley Farm near Boardman.

The lawsuit asks for an injunction to bar the facility from making any more wastewater.

Dairy owner Greg te Velde says in court papers that an injunction on wastewater would effectively close his farm, destroy his business and leave 70 workers unemployed.

The dairy’s wastewater permit allows up to 30,000 animals and 187 million gallons of manure per year.

It opened in April 2017 and provides milk to the Tillamook County Creamery Association, which makes Tillamook cheese.

The association says in a statement it is in the process of canceling its contract with Lost Valley.