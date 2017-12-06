Oregon, Washington senators join call for Franken’s resignation

(AP)-Two of Oregon’s Democratic senators and Washington’s two senators have joined the growing list of lawmakers calling for Sen. Al Franken’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Sen. Ron Wyden and Sen. Jeff Merkley both tweeted Wednesday that they hope Franken will step down.

Wyden wrote it was the “right thing to do given this series of serious allegations” while Merkley said a resignation would be in the “best interest of our country.”

Senator Patty Murray and Senator Maria Cantwell also posted comments on social media.

Senator Franken’s actions are disturbing, egregious, and demonstrate a pattern of serious misconduct and abuse. It is time for Senator Franken to resign from office. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) December 6, 2017

The Minnesota Democrat’s office said he would make an announcement Thursday, but did not specify the subject.

The calls came as another woman accused Franken of sexual misconduct in an account provided to Politico, which Franken denied.