Oregonians deciding whether to approve new Medicaid taxes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Oregonians have until 8 p.m. to vote on whether the state will tax hospitals and health insurers to pay rising Medicaid costs.

Oregonians vote-by-mail state so most ballots have already been turned in.

Stragglers have until Tuesday evening to take ballots to designated drop boxes.

Oregon aggressively expanded its Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act but is now hampered by rising health care costs.

The tax would generate between $210 million and $320 million in revenue over the next two years.

Proponents say hundreds of thousands of low-income Oregonians could lose their health care if Measure 101 fails.

Opponents say the taxes are unfair because they exempt unions and large corporations.

If the measure fails, lawmakers must address health care funding in a legislative session that begins next month.