Oregon’s first kid governor sworn into office

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Dom Peters says that as the first kid governor of Oregon, he hopes to make a difference in the state by ending bullying.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 11-year-old boy was sworn into office at the Oregon Capitol on Monday after he was elected kid governor by fifth-graders from across the state.

Former Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul De Muniz administered the oath of office to Peters, and Peters highlighted his anti-bullying platform in his inaugural address and a press conference.

The fifth-grader was selected from a pool of eight candidates after he entered the contest that required him to submit a short video and complete several civics lessons.

During his year in office, Peters will learn about the government and help teach what he learns to other Oregon students.