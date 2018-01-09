SALEM, Ore. (AP) – Dom Peters says that as the first kid governor of Oregon, he hopes to make a difference in the state by ending bullying.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the 11-year-old boy was sworn into office at the Oregon Capitol on Monday after he was elected kid governor by fifth-graders from across the state.
Former Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul De Muniz administered the oath of office to Peters, and Peters highlighted his anti-bullying platform in his inaugural address and a press conference.
The fifth-grader was selected from a pool of eight candidates after he entered the contest that required him to submit a short video and complete several civics lessons.
During his year in office, Peters will learn about the government and help teach what he learns to other Oregon students.
Be the first to comment on "Oregon’s first kid governor sworn into office"