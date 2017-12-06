Oregon’s high school grad rate remains 3rd-worst in nation

PORLAND, Ore. (AP) – New figures show Oregon once again has the third-worst high school graduation rate in the country.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the National Center for Education Statistics says Oregon, for the second straight year, ranks 48th in the nation in students graduating from high school.

Oregon ranked No. 47 for two years before that, but sank a notch when Alaska raised its success rate.

The only states with lower rates than Oregon are Nevada and New Mexico.

The new rates are for the class of 2016. Oregon got 74.8 percent of students in its class of 2016 to earn diplomas within four years of starting high school.

Oregon plans to release graduation rates for the class of 2017 in late January.