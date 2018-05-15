Pasco considers lifting ban on fireworks

After a quarter-century, the City of Pasco is examining whether or not to relax its ban on fireworks.

And Police Chief Bob Metzger is in favor of it.

“It’s a little more important that we are allowed to take care of the really dangerous fireworks, the really dangerous things that go on out there, to keep people safe, rather than those small little sparklers and noise makers if you will,” Chief Metzger said.

The Pasco City Council is considering a proposed ordinance to rework the fireworks restrictions that would continue to ban aerial fireworks but allow most other kids.

Both Metzger and Fire Chief Bob Gear have endorsed the change.