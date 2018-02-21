Pasco to establish Inclusivity Commission

The Pasco City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to establish a 2-year Inclusivity Commission.

The Commission is charged with gathering a variety of voices from the community to get feedback on local issues, and work toward resolutions.

Newly-elected District 1 councilwoman Blanche Barajas said Pasco has grown so much, that it’s important to make sure the city accepts its many different cultures.

“I think this gives validity to every voice in Pasco,” Barajas said. “It empowers people to now step forward and feel they’re part of a community.”

Franklin County Commissioner Brad Peck addressed the council when Mayor Matt Watkins opened the discussion up to members of the audience. Peck encouraged the Council to make sure that all perspectives are included on the commission to avoid unintended consequences.

“It’s critically important that you do it truly in an inclusive way. And that involves a male, heterosexual, 60-year old Christian who has strong First Amendment beliefs about wedding cakes or something else, or somebody on the other end of the spectrum. We’ve got to make sure that whether we agree with them or not, that you get all those people. Because if you don’t, I think an action like this going to lead to more division instead of inclusivity.”

Councilman Craig Maloney from District 6 said the commission isn’t about excluding anyone, but strives to invite all members of the community to engage in the process of creating an environment where everyone feels included, especially those who have felt disenfranchised.

“I’ve talked to so many folks who cannot, or will not come to a council meeting. This is a scary place for most of the people, many of the people of Pasco, and specifically most of the people in my district.”

“To have my council members, some of whom I worked for, to have you guys actually care that when someone is calling me a slur because of who I love, that it is not okay in our city,” said Pasco resident Jeffrey Robinson who identified himself to council as a gay man with Autism. “We are a community that might disagree on certain issues, but we can rise above it.”

At its next workshop meeting, the city council will consider how to select members for the commission.