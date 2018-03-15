Pasco Fire receives donation for boat infrared camera

With a majority of river rescue calls at night, the Pasco Fire Department says a new piece of equipment will help not only make finding victims in the water faster, but keep fire crews safer.

Pasco Fire Deputy Chief Dave Hare says the new FLIR Camera will help be the “eyes” for the rescue boat at night.

“Our guys are able to see essentially through the darkness, for victims or for any obstructions in the water. It is going to be a huge addition to our capabilities,” says Hare.

Mounted on the top of the boat, the camera can swivel in all directions and feed back images on a screen in the cockpit. Fire crews say they will have a crew member run the camera, while the driver maneuvers the river. Crews say if there ever was a tour boat that was being evacuated, the camera would show every person in the water.

The camera was purchased with a $9,100 donation from the Andeavor Foundation, which runs the fuel terminal in Pasco.

Since the 2016 boating season, the fire department has been called out to over 80 river responses.