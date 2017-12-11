Pasco man involved in love triangle arrested for stabbing

A Pasco man is behind bars after police say he stabbed the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend.

Officers say they were called to a home Thursday on the 6600 block of W. Argent Road. Police say a woman whose ex-boyfriend lives in a travel trailer in her backyard, got into a fight with her new boyfriend, when he was visiting.

Pasco police say there are allegations all three were intoxicated when the boyfriend and ex-boyfriend got into an argument. Officers say that led to a physical fight, where the ex-boyfriend stabbed the boyfriend in the side with a knife and the boyfriend allegedly hit the ex-boyfriend in the ear with a carpenters’ square.

The woman called police after the fight had broken up, but then officers say the boyfriend got hit by a 2×4 thrown by the Ex.

Officers say the ex-boyfriend claimed that he stabbed the boyfriend accidentally while he was trying to pull out his knife and throw it away, and that he tossed the 2×4 randomly and it accidentally hit the boyfriend.

The man was booked into Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Assault First Degree.