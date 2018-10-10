Pasco moves closer to selecting a new logo

The current logo for the city of Pasco has been in use since the 1960s, and city officials have spent the past few months getting feedback from residents on the design of a new logo.

At Monday night’s workshop meeting, council members reviewed the latest revisions. Mayor Matt Watkins says they’re almost ready to make a final decision, and they aren’t taking the responsibility lightly.

“I hear a heck of a lot more cohesive consensus on where we are on this one,” Watkins said. “We need to make sure this is a logo we can live with for at least the next 20 years.”

Of the three options presented to council Monday night, the majority of council members preferred what they referred to as “Option B”, which has a shield-like shape similar to the current logo, but adds a rendition of the Cable Bridge to the top of the design.

“Some of the things we’ve done were intentionally to ensure that you meld what was Pasco with what Pasco will become,” said Councilman Pete Serrano. “To me, (logo B) represents the past, present, and future of the in a way that’s comprehensive.”

City staff may make a few more tweeks to version B of the logo, but the $30,000 budget for developing the new logo is pretty much tapped.

City council is expected to adopt the logo at an upcoming council meeting.