Pasco police investigating after man found stabbed to death

A man is dead after police believe he was stabbed during a fight off the 200 block of North 6th Avenue in Pasco Wednesday morning.

Sergeant Scott Warren says police are still investigating to determine who might be a suspect in the case.

“Possible suspect but they are still working on details, it is pretty early in the investigation so they are just processing the crime scene, doing interviews,” says Sgt. Warren.

Warren says officers were called to the 200 block of N. 6th Avenue after a fight around 4 a.m. and witnesses say a man was lying on the sidewalk. When they arrived, officers found the man dead and believe he was stabbed after a fight during a late night gathering.

If anyone has any information about the case you are asked to call police.