Pasco Police offer safe place for internet purchase exchanges

An armed robbery that started with a buyer and seller meeting to make a deal on a used car over the weekend, has prompted local law enforcement to remind the community that there are safe ways to conduct such business transactions safely.

No one was hurt, and the suspects were arrested a short time later, but Sgt. Brad Gregory with the Pasco Police Department says anyone looking to buy or sell something from someone they don’t know, can take advantage of designated areas at the Pasco Police Department and other law enforcement agencies to have a safe place to perform the transactions.

“Bad guys want to take you someplace where nobody else can see,” said Sgt. Gregory. “At the police station during regular business hours we’ve got police cars coming in an out, we’ve got people off-duty coming in and out. During the daytime, there’s a lot of business going through the building so this is a relatively monitored place.”

Gregory said it’s best to meet during daylight hours, in a public place, not behind buildings, or at a private residence.

“Don’t invite them to your house. Don’t go to their house. Come and meet them at a nice little place like (the police station). this. We’re right here.”

