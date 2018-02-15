Pasco rape suspect arrested after Tri-Cities high-speed chase

A man who is wanted in a Kennewick violent rape case is now in police custody following a high-speed chase Thursday morning.

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers had featured 30-year old Richard Vasquez, who is believed to be a Pasco transient, in the weekly wanted feature on warrants for Rape, Unlawful Imprisonment, and DOC violations.

Pasco police officers spotted Vasquez driving in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon and tried stopping his car. Officers say he hit the gas, and led officers on a high speed chase down through Kennewick, past Richland, and south on I-82.

Officers say they tried to stop him on Highway 240 but to avoid the spikes, Vasquez crossed the median and drove in the westbound lanes into oncoming traffic. The officer was able to use the spikes again, popping one tire. That caused the driver to stop and U-turn westbound, managing to hit several stopped cars in the process, to avoid getting boxed in by police. The pursuit continued westbound on 240 in the westbound lanes.

Police say he reached speeds of 120 miles an hour before Washington State Patrol was able to use spiked sticks again on I-82 and flatten his tires and stop him on the Dallas Road exit.

Officers say charges stemming from his alleged eluding, reckless endangerment, and hit-and-run offenses in Benton County will be referred to the prosecutor for review.

A woman and two children who were in the car with him were not hurt.