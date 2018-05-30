Pasco School District celebrates completion of 20th student-built home.

A home built by high school students will soon be available for sale in Pasco.

Students from Chiawana, New Horizons, and Pasco High Schools worked to build the house over the past school year as part of a construction trades class.

The home on Meadow View Drive is the 20th student-built home that has been completed in the 21 years since the program started.

Construction trades students do the majority of the construction under the guidance of John Weatherby, with help from instructions in agriculture sciences, florticulture, and metals and welding technology.

The house is listed for sale with Century 21.