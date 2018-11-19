latest News

Pasco School District considers new boundaries

Posted By: Jenna Kochenauer November 19, 2018

The Pasco School District is considering re-working some school boundaries, and they’re inviting parents and other community members to a series of informational meetings to discuss the changes.

The district is getting ready to build two new elementary schools, a fourth middle school, and will also replace the current Stevens Middle School facility.

The school district hosts three informational meetings to discuss upcoming changes to school attendance boundaries.

  • November 26, 2018 at Livingston Elementary, 2515 Road 84, 6-7:30 pm
  • November 27, 2018 at Angelou Elementary, 6001 Rd 84, 6-7:30 pm
  • November 28, 2018 at Stevens Middle School, 1120 N 22nd Ave, 6-7:30 pm

The same information will be provided at each meeting, so parents need only attend one event.

A Spanish interpreter will be available at each meeting.

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Pasco School District considers new boundaries"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*