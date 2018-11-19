Pasco School District considers new boundaries

The Pasco School District is considering re-working some school boundaries, and they’re inviting parents and other community members to a series of informational meetings to discuss the changes.
The district is getting ready to build two new elementary schools, a fourth middle school, and will also replace the current Stevens Middle School facility.
- November 26, 2018 at Livingston Elementary, 2515 Road 84, 6-7:30 pm
- November 27, 2018 at Angelou Elementary, 6001 Rd 84, 6-7:30 pm
- November 28, 2018 at Stevens Middle School, 1120 N 22nd Ave, 6-7:30 pm
The same information will be provided at each meeting, so parents need only attend one event.
A Spanish interpreter will be available at each meeting.
