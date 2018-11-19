Pasco School District considers new boundaries

The Pasco School District is considering re-working some school boundaries, and they’re inviting parents and other community members to a series of informational meetings to discuss the changes.

The district is getting ready to build two new elementary schools, a fourth middle school, and will also replace the current Stevens Middle School facility.

The school district hosts three informational meetings to discuss upcoming changes to school attendance boundaries.

November 26, 2018 at Livingston Elementary, 2515 Road 84, 6-7:30 pm

November 27, 2018 at Angelou Elementary, 6001 Rd 84, 6-7:30 pm

November 28, 2018 at Stevens Middle School, 1120 N 22nd Ave, 6-7:30 pm

The same information will be provided at each meeting, so parents need only attend one event.

A Spanish interpreter will be available at each meeting.