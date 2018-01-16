Pasco School District hosting 2-day teaching fair

Teachers and soon-to-be teachers have a chance to get started with the hiring process in the Pasco School District when the district hosts a teaching fair this week. Shane Edinger with the P-S-D says they’re looking for teachers to fill roles across the board.

“Whether it’s middle school, high school, and elementary, and in different areas of interests– special education, C.T., paraeducators, substitutes, and we’re always in need of bilingual staff members,” said Shane Edinger, spokesperson for the school district.

The teaching fair is Wednesday, January 17, and Thursday, January 18, from 4:30 to 6:30 at Chiawana High School. You can R-S-V-P on the School District website.