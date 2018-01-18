Pasco School District hosts levy information sessions

Every two years, local school districts ask voters to approve a levy to help pay for programs and services that the state isn’t required to pay for. These include things like sporting programs, certain operations and maintenance needs, and extra curricular activities.

Because the state has increased spending on the basics in school districts state-wide as a result of the McCleary decision, and that legislation includes a cap on the amount that local school districts can receive through a levy.

“Pasco’s levy rate for the last two years has been about $4,” said Shane Edinger, spokesperson for the Pasco School District. “That’s going to drop, if the levy passes, to $1,50, so tax payers will see a drop in the levy rate that they are paying for schools.”

However, there will be an increase in state property taxes to fund education, but Edinger says even with that increase, Pasco property owners will still pay less in education-related property taxes than they’re paying now.

Pasco voters recently approved a $99.5 million bond to build new schools and update others in the district.

The school district is hosting information sessions on the upcoming levy:

January 18 at Ochoa Middle School

January 24 at Chiawana High School

January 25 at Pasco High School

Each of sessions begins at 6:00 p.m., and will presented in English, with Spanish translation available.

You can get more information about the levy on the Pasco School District website.