Pasco seed company fined $20K for pesticide waste spread

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – State officials say a Pasco seed company has been fined $20,000 after a pesticide waste spread that potentially exposed people and the environment.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that Syngenta Seeds, which has a 40-acre campus, was fined by the Washington State Department of Ecology under a settlement agreement reached this month.

The waste was classified by the state as an “extremely hazardous toxic waste” and a “persistent dangerous waste.”

Syngenta said a problem happened on March 21 when a gate on a dust collector would not close the last half inch because of some trapped material.

The company had other violations, including no plan to submit a written report to the Department of Ecology within 15 days of a spill.

Syngenta now is in compliance with state regulations and as part of the settlement waived its right to appeal.