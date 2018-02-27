latest News

Pasco seed company fined $20K for pesticide waste spread

File Image

Posted By: Associated Press February 27, 2018

PASCO, Wash. (AP) – State officials say a Pasco seed company has been fined $20,000 after a pesticide waste spread that potentially exposed people and the environment.

The Tri-City Herald reported Monday that Syngenta Seeds, which has a 40-acre campus, was fined by the Washington State Department of Ecology under a settlement agreement reached this month.

The waste was classified by the state as an “extremely hazardous toxic waste” and a “persistent dangerous waste.”

Syngenta said a problem happened on March 21 when a gate on a dust collector would not close the last half inch because of some trapped material.

The company had other violations, including no plan to submit a written report to the Department of Ecology within 15 days of a spill.

Syngenta now is in compliance with state regulations and as part of the settlement waived its right to appeal.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Pasco seed company fined $20K for pesticide waste spread"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*