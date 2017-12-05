Pasco waives fingerprinting rules for Uber, Lyft

Pasco’s City Council voted Monday night to waive fingerprinting requirements for companies like Lyft and Uber, which have refused to operate in the city without a waiver.

Council had refused in February to waive the fingerprinting requirements to accommodate transportation network companies (TNC).

A few Pasco residents spoke out against the changes, calling Uber “sleazy” and untrustworthy in light of recent issues related to sexual harassment and a data breach.

Two council members continue to oppose the plan to waive the fingerprinting requirement. Outgoing Councilwoman Rebecca Francik and Mayor Matt Watkins voted against the ordinance, while the remaining 5 council members voted against it.

Under the revised ordinance, drivers for TNCs will need to have a background check, while traditional taxi drivers will still need to submit to a background check that includes fingerprinting.