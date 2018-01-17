Pasco’s city poll closes at the end of January

The city of Pasco sent out a poll to some residents in November, and also made the poll available online. Residents have just until the end of the month to share their thoughts on 8 key areas of livability.

Printed versions of the survey have been sent to a sampling of homes, but any resident can also access the survey online in English and Spanish. The online survey will be open through January 31.

In addition to the standard survey questions, the City Council included policy questions designed to gauge the opinion of the community regarding three particular issues

· Code Enforcement: This question seeks to gauge the community’s interest in seeing more, less, or about the same level of Code Enforcement in Pasco.

· Fire/EMS Facilities: The City will need to build/relocate fire stations to meet the increase in population; this question asks respondents their level of comfort in paying for new fire facilities via a property tax bond.

· City Recreation Facility: The City has been considering if residents support the construction of a community recreation center and asks what type (or types) of facility residents would like to see in Pasco.

“The City values the input from the community via the survey,” said Pasco Mayor Matt Watkins, “as it will help guide the Council’s goal-making process and gives a snapshot of what the citizens of Pasco are thinking.”