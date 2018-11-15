Pendleton man arrested after firing shots in Milton-Freewater

A Pendleton man is in custody in Umatilla County following an investigation into several reports of shots being fired in Milton-Freewater early Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called out to the area of Ruby Lane after a homeowner heard car doors closing at about 2:05 am.

The homeowner fired a warning shot into the air, and then heard four shots from near his home.

The residents later found gunshot holes in their vehicles.

Dispatchers received several more calls about shots being fired in the area of Ruby Lane, Crocket Road, and Didion Lane.

A woman on Didion Lane told deputies that a man walked into her home through the unlocked front door, went into her bedroom, and demanded that she hand over the keys to her car.

She refused. The man eventually left, and the victim found that a window had been broken out on her car.

Deputies tracked the suspect down in an outbuilding at a home on Crockett Road.

As officers approached, the property owner tackled the suspect and got him onto the ground.

That’s when the suspect claimed to have a firearm, and threatened to shoot the homeowner.

Deputies deployed a Tazer and took the suspect into custody.

Ricardo Lara Guttierez, 23, faces a long list of charges, including Burglary I, Robbery I, Kidnap I, Criminal Mischief I, Pointing a Firearm at Another, Criminal Trespass with Firearm x 3, Menacing, Resist Arrest, Unauthorized Entry of Motor Vehicle, and outstanding warrants.

arrested a man after responding to multiple reports of shots fired in the area of Ruby Lane, Milton-Freewater, The suspect was later identified as 23 year old Ricardo Lara GUTTIEREZ of Pendleton.