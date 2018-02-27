After permit denied, backers of oil terminal end port lease

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The Port of Vancouver has terminated its lease with Vancouver Energy, bringing an official end to a proposed massive marine oil terminal that Gov. Jay Inslee rejected last month.

The port and Vancouver Energy said in a statement Tuesday that they agreed to end the lease one month early.

Vancouver Energy, the joint venture of Savage Companies and Andeavor, will donate its $100,000 March lease payment to a community fund.

Inslee last month rejected a permit for the terminal along the Columbia River in southwest Washington, agreeing with the recommendation of a state energy panel.

Vancouver Energy’s general manager, Jared Larrabee, said in a statement that the company was pleased to provide additional money for community projects but was disappointed it couldn’t provide the jobs and economic boost it had envisioned.

Tuesday’s move ends a permitting process that began in 2013. The project drew intense opposition from tribes, environmental groups and some cities.