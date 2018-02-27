VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – The Port of Vancouver has terminated its lease with Vancouver Energy, bringing an official end to a proposed massive marine oil terminal that Gov. Jay Inslee rejected last month.
The port and Vancouver Energy said in a statement Tuesday that they agreed to end the lease one month early.
Vancouver Energy, the joint venture of Savage Companies and Andeavor, will donate its $100,000 March lease payment to a community fund.
Inslee last month rejected a permit for the terminal along the Columbia River in southwest Washington, agreeing with the recommendation of a state energy panel.
Vancouver Energy’s general manager, Jared Larrabee, said in a statement that the company was pleased to provide additional money for community projects but was disappointed it couldn’t provide the jobs and economic boost it had envisioned.
Tuesday’s move ends a permitting process that began in 2013. The project drew intense opposition from tribes, environmental groups and some cities.
Be the first to comment on "After permit denied, backers of oil terminal end port lease"