Person shot by security guard while trying to break into news station

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — A suspected intruder was shot while trying to gain entry to a news station in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon, according to the station.

Fox 5 DC reports that the suspect was trying to get into their office in Friendship Heights when the incident took place.

Source familiar with the matter told ABC News that the suspect who was shot was known to law enforcement authorities and is believed to have a history of mental illness. D.C. police are investigating the incident and exactly what led the officer to discharge his weapon.

Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 3:15 p.m. call and an ambulance was on the scene at 3:20 p.m.

The suspect has not been identified publicly.

Fox 5 reports that the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

