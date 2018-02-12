Photo Gallery: H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Series 53rd Annual “Champion’s Gala” Posted By: Maecy Enger February 12, 2018 The Tri-City Water Follies held the annual Champion’s Gala at the Red Lion Hotel at Columbia Center. (Jenna Kochenauer/Feb. 10, 2018) The Tri-City Water Follies held the annual Champion’s Gala at the Red Lion Hotel at Columbia Center. (Jenna Kochenauer/Feb. 10, 2018) The Tri-City Water Follies held the annual Champion’s Gala at the Red Lion Hotel at Columbia Center. (Jenna Kochenauer/Feb. 10, 2018) The Tri-City Water Follies held the annual Champion’s Gala at the Red Lion Hotel at Columbia Center. (Jenna Kochenauer/Feb. 10, 2018) Broadcaster Tony Ott holding the Newsradio 610 KONA Radio Station of Year award from the Tri-City Water Follies. (Tony Ott/Feb. 10, 2018) Our own Brad Luce is awarded a Special Chairman’s Award for his years of broadcasting the hydroplane races in Seattle, Tri-Cities, and Detroit. (Jenna Kochenauer/Feb. 10, 2018) Tony Ott and Jenna Kochenauer at the H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes “Champion’s Gala.” (Courtesy: Chester A Lepinski) Several of the trophies on display at the H1 Unlimited Hydroplanes “Champion’s Gala.” (Courtesy: H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing Series) Newsradio 610 KONA has been awarded Radio Station of Year from the Tri-City Water Follies. (Tony Ott/Feb. 10, 2018) <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>
