Plan to capture deer near Walla Walla with helicopters and nets postponed

KENNEWICK, Wash. (AP) – A project to use helicopters and nets to catch mule deer in Washington state has been postponed.

The Tri-City Herald reports that the project has been rescheduled to January because the aircraft’s operator will not be available this month.

The Washington State Fish and Wildlife project will fit satellite collars on up to 50 does captured in Columbia, Walla Walla and Garfield counties.

Plans will proceed this month to conduct an aerial survey of bucks, does and fawns in the three counties.

Information will help with management of the deer and hunting seasons.