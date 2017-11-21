Plan to hit the road for Thanksgiving? AAA says you will have lots of company

If you plan to hit the road Tuesday or Wednesday evening to head to your Thanksgiving Day destination, you will have lots of company.

“The vast majority of Thanksgiving travelers are driving to their destinations, about 89% of Americans are driving and in our part of the country it is about 86%,” says Dodds.

Marie Dodds from AAA says between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. are the peak travel times for drivers on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Also, drivers should expect poor driving conditions with rain expected at lower elevations and snow in the mountain passes. Dodds says that means you will want to be prepared in the event you become stuck during your travels, carry water, food, and blankets.

If you plan to travel by plane, you’ll also want to arrive early and be sure to know the TSA rules. Dodds says air travel is up 5% compared to last year with airfare down by about 23% compared to 2016.

Unfortunately, many travelers think alike when it comes to heading home from our Thanksgiving festivities. The busiest day on the road and at the airport is expected to be Sunday. The good news is about a quarter of travelers plan to expand their vacation into Monday or Tuesday.

AAA also found the top five travel destination for the Thanksgiving holiday for those living in the Pacific Northwest. The top is Anaheim, California, followed by Honolulu, Las Vegas, Seattle and Phoenix.