Polar Plunge raises money for local Special Olympics athletes

It’s best not to think about it too much. Just jump in.

Local law enforcement agencies have a long-standing relationship with the Special Olympics, and they take their dedication to local athletes to a whole new level every year when they jump into the Columbia River in the middle of winter.

This year’s Polar Plunge is scheduled for January 20th, and the event is open to the entire community. All it takes is a little courage, and some love from the athletes that benefit from the fund-raising event.

“When you get out there and you meet some of the athletes that come out and support us, and once you meet them and your heart gets filled up and nice and warm, you’re ready to jump into that cold water,” said Dan Irish, a Hanford Patrol Officer.

All the money raised stays in the Tri-Cities to help local athletes participate in events, including a group of athletes traveling to the USA games in Seattle this year.

This year’s plunge will be at Columbia Point Park and will begin at 11 am. Irish says there will be changing tents and hot tubs for those taking the plunge.

To sign up to take the plunge, click here.