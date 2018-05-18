Police arrest masked man with ‘fake gun’ at Las Vegas mall

iStock/Thinkstock(LAS VEGAS) — A masked man armed with what authorities believe is a fake gun was arrested after he allegedly frightened shoppers at a Las Vegas mall Thursday night, police said.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a 911 call Thursday night about an armed man at the Boulevard Mall on Maryland Parkway. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect on video wearing a mask and wielding a long gun, police said.

The mall was evacuated as responding officers searched the premises three times, but they were unable to find the suspect.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired, police said.

Early this morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Twitter that the suspect was located and arrested. A mask and “what appears to be a fake gun” were recovered.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released.

