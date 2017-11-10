Police: Bodies in Portland park are missing teen, Pasco man

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Two bodies found in a forested park in Portland have been identified as a missing 15-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man who was the subject of a sexual abuse investigation involving the girl.

Portland police said Friday that autopsies had confirmed the bodies were those of Annieka Vaughan, of Aloha, and Zachary Petersen, of Pasco, Washington.

The bodies were found Wednesday about 80 feet off a steep trail in Forest Park.

Authorities say evidence shows that Petersen shot Vaughan and then shot himself.

Vaughan ran away Oct. 30 and Petersen disappeared the same day after calling a crisis line.

He was believed to be armed and suicidal.

Petersen’s truck was spotted Monday in a gravel lot in Forest Park near where their bodies were later discovered.

Vaughan’s backpack was inside.