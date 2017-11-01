Police calls slightly increase at Leavenworth Oktoberfest

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released figures that show a small increase in the number of incidents within the city limits during the three weekend Oktoberfest in Leavenworth.

Final statistics show there were 97 total incidents this year, as opposed to 94 last year. That number includes 28 citations, four more than last year and 29 criminal arrests, an increase of 8 from the 2016 event. Those numbers reflect incidents which involved a call to Rivercom within the city limits.

The number of incidents in areas outside the city increased from 49 to 75 between last year and the 2017 event, while citations and criminal arrest figures remained identical.

The Sheriff’s Office tracks incidents outside Leavenworth city limits like Stevens and Blewett Pass, Plain and Dryden where many Oktoberfest attendees stay in vacation rentals or come into contact with law enforcement.