Police chase in Kennewick leads to arrest

A 22-year old man was arrested late Wednesday night following a brief police chase.

According to SGT Bob Brockman with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried stopping the vehicle after it was seen driving recklessly down Clearwater starting near WinCo. The car continued down Clearwater to Volland, and then headed toward Canal.

The tires hit the curb at the intersection of Canal and Volland which caused the driver’s side tires to go flat. pulled over and stopped at Canal and Perry where he was taken into custody without any further incident.

Wyatt Truman Hoyem was taken into custody without incident, and booked in the Benton County Jail on suspicion of eluding police.