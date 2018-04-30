Police Chief reflects on hiring successes as two officers are promoted

The Kennewick Police Department held a promotional ceremony this morning, promoting Sergeant Randy Maynard to the role of Commander, and Officer Trever Davis to Sergeant.

Police Chief Ken Hohenberg says a year ago the agency was working to fill about 15 new positions, funded by the Benton County Safety Sales Tax, and have been gradually filling those slots.

“Most of our challenges when it comes to hiring entry level or lateral police officers really are self-imposed because of our standards,” said Chief Hohenberg following Monday’s ceremony. “We have very high standards in Kennewick. There are a lot of people that don’t make it in this department that end up going to other places to become a police officer.”

The department has been working to fill those empty positions, without compromising on quality.

“Last year we had less than twelve complaints for the whole department because of our emphasis on hiring.”

One KPD Commander plans to retire at the end of May, which prompted Monday’s promotions.

That new opening will result in a total of two officers needing to be hired to bring the department to full staffing.