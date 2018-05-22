Police deliver fawn via c-section after doe left to die

The Washington Township Police Department(WARREN COUNTY, N.J.) — A New Jersey police department congratulated one of its officers this week after he helped deliver a baby deer after its mother was hit and killed on a roadway.

The Washington Township Police Department in Warren County said officer Robert Lagonera and a partner delivered the fawn via an “an emergency c-section” on Sunday morning after finding its mother on the side of a road.

“Starting at 3:30 am I was dispatched to a deceased doe that was just hit and still had moving fawn inside of it,” Lagonera said, according to a Facebook post by the department. “Washington Township Police Officer Vernon took the initiative and performed an emergency C-section on the deceased doe saving one of the two fawn inside.”

