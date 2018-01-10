Police: Driver ran a light and now faces a citation after the crash

A driver has been cited after police say they ran a red light Wednesday and crashed into a truck, causing it to roll.

Kennewick police say a red pickup was going eastbound on Kennewick Avenue, when a silver sedan heading southbound on Morain Street, ran a red light. Officers say the truck driver saw what was going to happen and jerked the wheel, causing his truck to roll on its side.

No one was hurt in the crash but traffic was detoured around for a short time.