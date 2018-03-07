Police, Firefighters, Paramedics invited to Yakima Schools for free meals

Yakima School officials want to increase the presence of police on campus, and they’re working with their school lunch vendor on a unique way to make that happen.

Starting Thursday, March 8th, Yakima Police Department officers, Union Gap Police Department Officers, Yakima Firefighters and Yakima Paramedics are all welcome, in uniform, to have breakfast or lunch at YSD schools. Sodexo Incorporated, the company contracted to provide meals for students in the Yakima School District, is covering 100% of the cost for the program.

Emergency Services personnel in uniform will check in at the school’s main office and show their official credentials to receive their meal ticket. They can then dish up and join the students for breakfast or lunch.

The Yakima School District already employs Yakima Police Department officers as their School Resource Officers. They are onsite daily at the high schools and middle schools and on-call for the elementary schools.

“This program means a lot to us.”, said Kirsten Fitterer, YSD Spokeswoman, “It works to foster relationships between the students and police plus it allows for emergency service personnel to gain even more familiarity with our schools should they need to respond to an emergency. We are so thankful to Sodexo for coordinating and funding this program. It takes efforts from everyone in the community to keep students safe and we appreciate Sodexo stepping up in this way.”