Police identify suspect in weekend homicide

Investigators with the Union Gap Police Department have identified a suspect in connection with Friday night’s shooting death.

Officers say they’re looking for 18-year-old Luis Coronado-Vazquez.

He’s wanted in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Efren Cervantes-Sanchez, who was killed Friday night, April 6th, in Union Gap.

The man suspected of driving the getaway car in connection shooting was arrested Monday. Alexander Pelcastre, 18, of Toppenish, is suspected of rendering criminal assistance to second degree murder.

Police say Coronado-Vazquez is believed to be armed and dangerous. If you have any information call UGPD at 248-0430, 9-1-1 or Crime Stoppers at 509-248-9980.