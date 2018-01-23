Police identify Walla Walla bicyclist who died

Walla Walla Police have identified the man who died after being hit by a semi-truck Monday as Ramiro Trevino. Witnesses told police that the 61-year old Walla Walla man was riding a bicycle down Alder, and had a green light at the intersection when he was struck by the semi.

Trevino was taken to St. Mary Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the truck, John Mehlschau, 59, from Reno, NV, is cooperating in the investigation.

Washington State Patrol is also helping in the investigation.